Bandai Namco Reveals TGS 2022 Lineup and Schedule - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 187 Views
Bandai Namco has revealed its lineup and schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2022. Games that will be showcased includes Digimon Survive, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, One Piece Odyssey, SD Gundam Battle Alliance, and more.
Check out the lineup and schedule via Gematsu below:
Lineup
Console and PC Games
- Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits (Switch) – Playable, Trailer
- Digimon Survive (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer
- Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom (PS5, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer
- Dragon Ball: The Breakers (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Live Stream
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer
- KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer
- LEGO Brawls (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 (PS5, PS4) – Trailer, Live Stream
- One Piece Odyssey (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream
- Pac-Man Museum (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer
- PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer
- Park Beyond (PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – Playable, Trailer
- PUI PUI Molcar Let’s! Molcar Party! (Switch) – Trailer
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer, Live Stream
- Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (Switch) – Trailer, Live Stream
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Switch) – Playable, Trailer
- Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher (Switch) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream
App and Browser Games
- Dragon Ball Legends (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Gundam Breaker Mobile (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream
- The Idolmaster Cinderella Girls: Starlight Stage (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- The Idolmaster Million Live! Theater Days (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- The Idolmaster: Shiny Colors (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- The Idolmaster SideM: Growing Stars (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Mobile Suit Gundam UC. Engage (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream
- My Hero Ultra Impact (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Naruto x Boruto: Ninja Voltage (iOS, Android)
- One Piece: Bounty Rush (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- One Piece: Thousand Storm (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- One Piece: Treasure Cruise (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- SD Gundam G Generation ETERNAL (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream
- Super Robot Wars DD (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Sword Art Online: Variant Showdown (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: ISEKAI Memories (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream
Schedule
September 15
- 19:30 to 20:30 – Gundam Game Lineup Station 2022 – Gundam Breaker Mobile, Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2, Mobile Suit Gundam U.C. Engage, SD Gundam Battle Alliance, and SD Gundam G Generation ETERNAL. Presenters to be announced.
- 22:00 to 22:50 – One Piece Odyssey Tokyo Game Show 2022 Special – Featuring Marika Kouno (voice actor).
September 16
- 18:00 to 19:00 – Dragon Ball: The Breakers and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Tokyo Game Show 2022 Special Program – Presenters to be announced.
- 20:00 to 21:00 – Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher Special Broadcast – Featuring Hikari Kuroki.
- 22:30 to 23:30 – Tales of Series Special Broadcast – Presenters to be announced.
September 18
- 16:00 to 17:25 – Sword Art Online Special Broadcast – Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris and Sword Art Online: Variant Showdown. Featuring Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Kirito voice actor), Miho Okasaki (Medina voice actor), Sumire Uesaka (Layla voice actor), Eir Aoi (Sword Art Online: Variant Showdown theme song singer).
- 18:30 to 20:00 – That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: ISEKAI Memories Tokyo Game Show 2022 Special Broadcast – Featuring Miho Okasaki (Rimuru Tempest voice actor) and Yuka Iguchi (Velzard voice actor).
- 21:00 to 22:00 – ??? – To be announced.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
