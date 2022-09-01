Bandai Namco Reveals TGS 2022 Lineup and Schedule - News

/ 187 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Bandai Namco has revealed its lineup and schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2022. Games that will be showcased includes Digimon Survive, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, One Piece Odyssey, SD Gundam Battle Alliance, and more.

Check out the lineup and schedule via Gematsu below:

Lineup

Console and PC Games

Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits (Switch) – Playable, Trailer

(Switch) – Playable, Trailer Digimon Survive (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom (PS5, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer

(PS5, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer Dragon Ball: The Breakers (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Live Stream

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Live Stream JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer LEGO Brawls (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 (PS5, PS4) – Trailer, Live Stream

(PS5, PS4) – Trailer, Live Stream One Piece Odyssey (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream Pac-Man Museum (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer Park Beyond (PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – Playable, Trailer

(PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – Playable, Trailer PUI PUI Molcar Let’s! Molcar Party! (Switch) – Trailer

(Switch) – Trailer SD Gundam Battle Alliance (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer, Live Stream

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer, Live Stream Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (Switch) – Trailer, Live Stream

(Switch) – Trailer, Live Stream Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Switch) – Playable, Trailer

(Switch) – Playable, Trailer Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher (Switch) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream

App and Browser Games

Dragon Ball Legends (iOS, Android) – Trailer

(iOS, Android) – Trailer Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle (iOS, Android) – Trailer

(iOS, Android) – Trailer Gundam Breaker Mobile (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream

Mobile (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream The Idolmaster Cinderella Girls: Starlight Stage (iOS, Android) – Trailer

(iOS, Android) – Trailer The Idolmaster Million Live! Theater Days (iOS, Android) – Trailer

(iOS, Android) – Trailer The Idolmaster: Shiny Colors (iOS, Android) – Trailer

(iOS, Android) – Trailer The Idolmaster SideM: Growing Stars (iOS, Android) – Trailer

(iOS, Android) – Trailer Mobile Suit Gundam UC. Engage (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream

(iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream My Hero Ultra Impact (iOS, Android) – Trailer

(iOS, Android) – Trailer Naruto x Boruto: Ninja Voltage (iOS, Android)

Voltage (iOS, Android) One Piece: Bounty Rush (iOS, Android) – Trailer

(iOS, Android) – Trailer One Piece: Thousand Storm (iOS, Android) – Trailer

(iOS, Android) – Trailer One Piece: Treasure Cruise (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Treasure Cruise (iOS, Android) – Trailer SD Gundam G Generation ETERNAL (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream

(iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream Super Robot Wars DD (iOS, Android) – Trailer

(iOS, Android) – Trailer Sword Art Online: Variant Showdown (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream

(iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: ISEKAI Memories (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream

Schedule

September 15

19:30 to 20:30 – Gundam Game Lineup Station 2022 – Gundam Breaker Mobile, Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2, Mobile Suit Gundam U.C. Engage, SD Gundam Battle Alliance, and SD Gundam G Generation ETERNAL. Presenters to be announced.

– Gundam Breaker Mobile, Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2, Mobile Suit Gundam U.C. Engage, SD Gundam Battle Alliance, and SD Gundam G Generation ETERNAL. Presenters to be announced. 22:00 to 22:50 – One Piece Odyssey Tokyo Game Show 2022 Special – Featuring Marika Kouno (voice actor).

September 16

18:00 to 19:00 – Dragon Ball: The Breakers and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Tokyo Game Show 2022 Special Program – Presenters to be announced.

– Presenters to be announced. 20:00 to 21:00 – Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher Special Broadcast – Featuring Hikari Kuroki.

– Featuring Hikari Kuroki. 22:30 to 23:30 – Tales of Series Special Broadcast – Presenters to be announced.

September 18

16:00 to 17:25 – Sword Art Online Special Broadcast – Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris and Sword Art Online: Variant Showdown. Featuring Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Kirito voice actor), Miho Okasaki (Medina voice actor), Sumire Uesaka (Layla voice actor), Eir Aoi (Sword Art Online: Variant Showdown theme song singer).

– Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris and Sword Art Online: Variant Showdown. Featuring Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Kirito voice actor), Miho Okasaki (Medina voice actor), Sumire Uesaka (Layla voice actor), Eir Aoi (Sword Art Online: Variant Showdown theme song singer). 18:30 to 20:00 – That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: ISEKAI Memories Tokyo Game Show 2022 Special Broadcast – Featuring Miho Okasaki (Rimuru Tempest voice actor) and Yuka Iguchi (Velzard voice actor).

– Featuring Miho Okasaki (Rimuru Tempest voice actor) and Yuka Iguchi (Velzard voice actor). 21:00 to 22:00 – ??? – To be announced.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles