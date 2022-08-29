GTAV Tops the Italian Charts - Sales

/ 427 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) is up two spots to take first place on the Italian charts for Week 33, 2022, which ended August 21, 2022.

F1 22 (PS4) jumps up from seventh to second place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up one spot to third place. Dishonored (PC) re-entered the top 10 in fourth place.

FIFA 22 (PS4) dropped three spots to fifth place, Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) is down one spot to sixth place, and Minecraft (NS) is up one spot to seventh place.

Mario Strikers: Battle League (NS) re-entered the top 10 in eighth place and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4) re-entered the top 10 in ninth place. Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS) rounds out the top 10.

There are five Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, four PlayStation 4 titles, and one PC title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 33, 2022:

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) F1 22 (PS4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)* Dishonored (PC) FIFA 22 (PS4) Nintendo Switch Sports (NS)* Minecraft (NS) Mario Strikers: Battle League (NS)* Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4) Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS)*

*Retail sales only

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles