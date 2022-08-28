Steam Deck Tops the Steam Charts, Destiny 2: Lightfall Pre-order Take 2nd - Sales

Steam Deck has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 34, 2022, which ended August 28, 2022.

Pre-orders for three games were in the top 10 this week. Bungie announced the next expansion for Destiny 2, called Lightfall, and pre-orders for it came in second place. F1 Manager 2022 is set to release this coming week and its pre-orders came in seventh place. Pre-orders for Hogwarts Legacy came in ninth place.

Total War: Warhammer III re-entered the to p10 in third place, while the Total War: Warhammer III - Champions of Chaos DLC debuted in sixth place.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Cult of the Lamb dropped two spots to fourth and fifth places, respectively. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - GOTY Edition took eight place and Naraka: Bladepoint rounded out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles on Steam for the week:

Steam Deck

Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass - Pre-order Total War: Warhammer III Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Cult of the Lamb Total War: Warhammer III - Champions of Chaos - NEW F1 Manager 2022 - Pre-order Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice: GOTY Edition Hogwarts Legacy - Pre-order Naraka: Bladepoint

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

