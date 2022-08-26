Madden NFL 23 Debuts in 1st on the Australian Charts - Sales

posted 24 minutes ago

Madden NFL 23 has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending August 21, 2022.

Dishonored has taken second place on the charts, followed by the Nintendo Switch version of Minecraft in third place. Grand Theft Auto V dropped from second to fourth place,

Across The Obelisk is in fifth place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Nintendo Switch Sports are in sixth and seventh places, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Madden NFL 23 - NEW Dishonored Minecraft (NS) Grand Theft Auto V Across The Obelisk Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports Fallout 4 Doom Eternal The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Special Edition

