PlayStation VR2 to be Playable at Tokyo Game Show - News

/ 170 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

PlayStation VR2 will be playable for the first time at Tokyo Game Show 2022, according to Capcom. The company announced the virtual reality version of Resident Evil Village will be playable at the event.

"Tokyo Game Show 2022 Capcom booth exhibition information," reads a tweet from Capcom. "The PlayStation VR2 version of Resident Evil Village will be on display. Experience the 'ultimate immersion' by playing a part of Dmitrescu Castle."

PlayStation Japan added, "This will be the first opportunity for PlayStation users to experience PlayStation VR2. Please visit the Tokyo Game Show 2022 Capcom Booth!"

It was announced in June Resident Evil Village would be getting a release on the PlayStation VR2.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles