Resident Evil Village Headed to PlayStation VR2 - News

by, posted 7 minutes ago

Capcom during today's PlayStation State of Play announced Resident Evil Village is getting a release on the PlayStation VR2.

View the teaser trailer below:

Stay tuned for more information...

