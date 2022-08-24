Horizon: Forbidden West Tops the UK Charts - Sales

Horizon: Forbidden West has remained in first place the UK retail charts for third straight week, according to GfK Chart-Track for the week ending August 20, 2022. Sales for the game increased 35 percent week-on-week due to the game being bundled with PS5 hardware.

Nintendo Switch Sports is up one spot to second place, while last week's number two game, Two Point Campus, dropped down to 14th place in its second week with a 76 percent drop in sales.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to third place, while Pokémon Legends: Arceus is up three spots to fourth place. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is in fifth place and Gran Turismo 7 is in sixth place. Grand Theft Auto V re-entered the top 10 in seventh place as sales jumped 53 percent.

Madden NFL 23 was the only new entry in the charts this week. It debuted in 18th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Horizon: Forbidden West Nintendo Switch Sports Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pokémon Legends Arceus LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Gran Turismo 7 Grand Theft Auto V Animal Crossing: New Horizons Minecraft (NS) FIFA 22

