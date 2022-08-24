Genshin Impact Update 3.0 Out Now - News

miHoYo has announced Version 3.0 update for Genshin Impact is now available. It adds a new region Sumeru, new playable characters, new domains,new equipment, new elemental reactions, new events, new main stories, and new enemies.

View the Gamescom 202 trailer for the update below:

Read the patch notes below:

Compensation

Maintenance Compensation: Primogems ×300 (60 Primogems for every hour the servers are down.)

Primogems ×300 (60 Primogems for every hour the servers are down.) Issue Fix Compensation: Primogems ×300 (Please refer to the relevant compensation mail for more details)

Scope of Compensation

Maintenance Compensation: All Travelers who have reached Adventure Rank 5 or above by 2022/08/24 06:00 (UTC+8) Please claim before the end of Version 3.0.

All Travelers who have reached Adventure Rank 5 or above by 2022/08/24 06:00 (UTC+8) Issue Fix Compensation: All Travelers who have reached Adventure Rank 5 or above by 2022/08/24 06:00 (UTC+8). Please claim the compensation before 2022/08/27 06:00 (UTC+8).

All Travelers who have reached Adventure Rank 5 or above by 2022/08/24 06:00 (UTC+8). Our developers will distribute compensation to Travelers via in-game mail within 5 hours after the update maintenance is finished. The mail will expire after 30 days, so don’t forget to claim the attached compensation in time.

Update Duration

Update maintenance begins 2022/08/24 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take five hours.

How to Update Game Client

PC: Close the game, open the Genshin Impact Launcher, and click Update.

Close the game, open the Genshin Impact Launcher, and click Update. iOS: Open the App Store and tap Update.

Open the App Store and tap Update. Android: Open the game and follow the directions on-screen.

Open the game and follow the directions on-screen. PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4: Highlight Genshin Impact from the Home Screen, press the OPTIONS button, and select “Check for Update.”

Highlight Genshin Impact from the Home Screen, press the OPTIONS button, and select “Check for Update.” Please do not hesitate to contact Customer Service if you encounter any issues installing the new version. We will do our very best to resolve the issue.

Update Details

I. New Region New Region – Sumeru New Areas: In Version 3.0, the areas, Avidya Forest, Lokapala Jungle, Ardravi Valley, Ashavan Realm, Vissudha Field, and Vanarana in the Sumeru region will be available. New System in Sumeru Tree of Dreams, Vanarana A mystic plant that grows in the heart of the forest. Seems to be sentient. Nurture it with Dendro Sigils collected in adventures to obtain the treasures of the forests. Tree of Dreams, Vanarana System Unlock Criteria: Complete the World Quest “Trees and Dreams” Sumeru Reputation System Sumeru Reputation Unlock Criteria: Complete Archon Quest “Chapter III: Act II – The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings: Denouement” By interacting with certain NPCs in Sumeru, you will be able to accept requests to complete and increase your Reputation. As your Reputation Level increases, you will unlock various Reputation Rewards! Expeditions, Daily Commissions, and other new content will also be added in Sumeru. Sumeru Daily Commissions Unlock Criteria: Complete Archon Quest Chapter III: Act II “The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings: Denouement” Complete the World Quest “Adventure Takes Courage!” After completing Archon Quest Chapter III: Act II “The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings: Denouement,” the World Quest “Adventure Takes Courage!” will be available at 04:00 (Server Time). In addition, there will be new Fishing Points and “Radiant Spincrystals” in Sumeru.

II. New Characters 5-Star Character “Verdant Strider” Tighnari (Dendro) Vision: Dendro Weapon: Bow A young researcher well-versed in botany who currently serves as a Forest Watcher in Avidya Forest. He is a straight shooter with a warm heart—and a dab hand at guiding even the dullest of pupils. Tighnari has a special Charge Level 2 Aimed Shot and can be charged to fire a Wreath Arrow, dealing Dendro DMG. It also generates 4 homing Clusterbloom Arrows after hitting, dealing further Dendro DMG. Elemental Skill: Vijnana-Phala Mine Throws a Vijnana Stormheart ahead that deals AoE Dendro DMG, creating a Vijnana-Khanda Field that creates mysterious illusions that taunt opponents and draw their fire. Additionally, Tighnari gains the Vijnana Suffusion effect, which will decrease the Wreath Arrow’s charging time. This effect will dissipate once the skill duration ends or after Tighnari has fired 3 Wreath Arrows. Elemental Burst: Fashioner’s Tanglevine Shaft Fires 6 Tanglevine Shafts that can track opponents and deal Dendro DMG. After they hit, the Tanglevine Shafts will create a secondary wave of Tanglevine Shafts that can also track opponents and deal Dendro DMG on hit. The 5-star character “Verdant Strider” Tighnari (Dendro) will be available in the standard wish “Wanderlust Invocation” in the next Version. 4-Star Character “Sprout of Rebirth” Collei (Dendro) Vision: Dendro Weapon: Bow A trainee ranger active in Avidya Forest. Behind her enthusiastic words and actions hides a slightly introverted personality. Elemental Skill: Floral Brush Throws out a Floral Ring that deals 1 instance of Dendro DMG to targets it comes into contact with. Elemental Burst: Trump-Card Kitty Throws the doll named Cuilein-Anbar, causing an explosion that deals AoE Dendro DMG, creating a Cuilein-Anbar Zone. Cuilein-Anbar will bounce around within this zone, dealing AoE Dendro DMG. 4-Star Character “Treasure of Dream Garden” Dori (Electro) Vision: Electro Weapon: Claymore An elusive merchant who has a fondness for glittering Mora. Elemental Skill: Spirit-Warding Lamp: Troubleshooter Cannon Directs a Spirit-Warding Lamp to fire off a Troubleshooter Shot at opponents, dealing Electro DMG. After the Troubleshooter Shot hits, it will create 2 After-Sales Service Rounds that will automatically track opponents and deal Electro DMG. Elemental Burst: Alcazarzaray’s Exactitude Summons forth the Jinni within the lamp, that connects to a nearby character. The connected character will continuously restore HP based on Dori’s Max HP, and will continuously regenerate Energy. When the connector between the Jinni and the character touches opponents, it will deal Electro DMG to them every 0.4s. Only one Lamp Spirit can exist at one time. 5-Star Character Traveler (Dendro) Interact with a Statue of The Seven – Dendro to resonate with the Dendro element, and use a new Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst. Elemental Skill: Razorgrass Blade Deals Dendro DMG ahead. Elemental Burst: Surgent Manifestation Calls upon the might of the flora all around you, creating a Lea Lotus Lamp. This Lamp will deal continuous Dendro DMG to opponents within its AoE. The Lea Lotus Lamp will undergo corresponding changes after it comes into contact with Hydro/Electro/Pyro.

III. New Domains Domain of Forgery: Tower of Abject Pride It is said that the deserts were once home to three sage-kings, one of whom remained lovely and wise till the very end. They parted ways eventually for the sake of the paradise they sought in their hearts. This place is called a “tower,” but in truth was the temporary residence of one of these people when they were building that earthly paradise. If one stretches the past back even further, it was once a small shrine built to avoid the wind and the sand. Unlock Criteria: Reach Adventure Rank 22 or above Or complete the Archon Quest Prologue: Act II “For a Tomorrow Without Tears” Challenge the Domain to obtain Weapon Ascension Materials. Domain of Mastery: Steeple of Ignorance In the ancient past, man-made towers that could touch the skies were built all across the land. Though human hearts flowed downward, their souls aspired toward the high heavens. These towers would always fall, or collapse under their own weight and plummet into the depths. However, if one were to look at things at a grander scale, the heavens and earth are as one — no direction is truly different from another. Unlock Criteria: Reach Adventure Rank 22 or above Or complete the Archon Quest Chapter I: Act I “Of the Land Amidst Monoliths” Challenge the Domain to obtain Talent Level-Up Materials. Domain of Blessing: Spire of Solitary Enlightenment In ancient times, this was a great and beautiful place, seemingly made to bless the children of humanity. But the arrow of heaven would descend, making mountains out of flat land and burying the ancient capitol beneath the hills. Unlock Criteria: Reach Adventure Rank 22 or above Or complete the Archon Quest “Prologue: Act III – Song of the Dragon and Freedom” Challenge the Domain to obtain artifacts in the “Deepwood Memories” and “Gilded Dreams” sets. Domain: Under the Umbrella’s Shade The poets have it that spores, like trees, are connected to each other, and that all fungal beings in the world share a single dream. At the end of that dream, the spores would take on the forms of all things, and that all things would return to the beginning — return to being one—and that there would never again be boundaries. But the evolution of Fungi into sentient, locomotive beings was not something that happened in such primordial times. Regardless, this place has become fertile soil for Fungi to thrive. Unlock Criteria: Reach Adventure Rank 20 or above and fulfill certain criteria. Challenge the Domain to obtain rewards such as Primogems, Dendro Sigils, and more. Domain: Fragment of Childhood Dreams This was once a dreamland paradise of a child of the forest, constructed based on how other children would describe the woods. In their memories, the forest was incredibly vast, much like the world itself. The forest was also immensely deep, just like fate itself. Although the dimensions of the world and the true depth of destiny would ultimately disappoint, the fantasy of them endures deep within this nursery. Unlock Criteria: Reach Adventure Rank 24 or above and fulfill certain criteria. Challenge the Domain to obtain rewards such as Primogems, Dendro Sigils, and more. Domain: The Dark Valley Legend has it that the moon once had a face. Under the fierce moon’s face, like a white bow, the paths through the forest labyrinth would bring lost people to jade and amber dreams. This forest labyrinth has ceased to exist for hundreds of years — and yet even a hundred thousand winters must seem like a day in the garden of dreams. Unlock Criteria: Reach Adventure Rank 28 or above and fulfill certain criteria. Challenge the Domain to obtain rewards such as Primogems, Dendro Sigils, and more. Domain: The Coordinates of Sun and Rain According to the legends, the goddess who had command over plants would summon forth a spirit of timely rains, whose name was Varuna, or “water and sky.” These same legends say that the now-deceased forest king used hedges and streams, and the children of the pomegranate used dreams and illusions to create a labyrinth as deep and intricate as the very roots of trees themselves, to defend the secret of sun and rain. Unlock Criteria: Reach Adventure Rank 32 or above and fulfill certain criteria. Challenge the Domain to obtain rewards such as Primogems, Dendro Sigils, and more.

IV. New Equipment 1. New Weapons Hunter’s Path (5-Star Bow) Gain 12% All Elemental DMG Bonus. Obtain the Tireless Hunt effect after hitting an opponent with a Charged Attack. This effect increases Charged Attack DMG by 160% of Elemental Mastery. This effect will be removed after 12 Charged Attacks or 10s. Only 1 instance of Tireless Hunt can be gained every 12s. During the event wish “Epitome Invocation,” the event-exclusive 5-star weapon Hunter’s Path (Bow) will receive a huge drop-rate boost! End of the Line (4-Star Bow) Triggers the Flowrider effect after using an Elemental Skill, dealing 80% ATK as AoE DMG upon hitting an opponent with an attack. Flowrider will be removed after 15s or after causing 3 instances of AoE DMG. Only 1 instance of AoE DMG can be caused every 2s in this way. Flowrider can be triggered once every 12s. You can exchange for End of the Line (Bow) and its refinement materials at the Sumeru Fishing Association. Forgeable Weapons Sapwood Blade (4-Star Sword) After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Consciousness will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. When picked up, the Leaf will grant the character 60 Elemental Mastery for 12s. Only 1 Leaf can be generated this way every 20s. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field. The Leaf of Consciousness’ effect cannot stack. Forest Regalia (4-Star Claymore) After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Consciousness will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. When picked up, the Leaf will grant the character 60 Elemental Mastery for 12s. Only 1 Leaf can be generated this way every 20s. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field. The Leaf of Consciousness’ effect cannot stack. Moonpiercer (4-Star Polearm) After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Revival will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. When picked up, the Leaf will grant the character 16% ATK for 12s. Only 1 Leaf can be generated this way every 20s. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field. Fruit of Fulfillment (4-Star Catalyst) Obtain the “Wax and Wane” effect after an Elemental Reaction is triggered, gaining 24 Elemental Mastery while losing 5% ATK. For every 0.3s, 1 stack of Wax and Wane can be gained. Max 5 stacks. For every 6s that go by without an Elemental Reaction being triggered, 1 stack will be lost. This effect can be triggered even when the character is off-field. King’s Squire (4-Star Bow) Obtain the Teachings of the Forest effect when unleashing Elemental Skills and Bursts, increasing Elemental Mastery by 60 for 12s. This effect will be removed when switching characters. When the Teachings of the Forest effect ends or is removed, it will deal 100% of ATK as DMG to 1 nearby opponent. The Teachings of the Forest effect can be triggered once every 20s. Explore Sumeru and complete certain World Quests to get items that can be exchanged for Forging Blueprints with NPCs in Vanarana. 2. New Artifacts Deepwood Memories (4-Star and 5-Star) 2-Piece Set: Increases Dendro DMG Bonus. 4-Piece Set: After Elemental Skills or Bursts hit opponents, the targets’ Dendro RES will be decreased by a certain percentage for 8s. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is not on the field. Gilded Dreams (4-Star and 5-Star) 2-Piece Set: Increases Elemental Mastery. 4-Piece Set: Within a few seconds of triggering an Elemental Reaction, the character equipping this will obtain buffs based on the Elemental Type of the other party members. ATK is increased by a certain percentage for each party member whose Elemental Type is the same as the equipping character, and Elemental Mastery is increased by a certain value for every party member with a different Elemental Type. Each of the aforementioned buffs will count up to 3 characters. This effect can be triggered once every few seconds. The character who equips this can still trigger its effects when not on the field.

V. Elemental Reactions 1. Catalyze When creatures are affected by Electro and Dendro, the Quicken reaction will occur, which will render them Quickened. When a Quickened entity is attacked by Electro or Dendro, they will trigger Aggravate and Spread respectively, which will increase DMG taken. 2. Bloom When creatures are affected by Hydro and Dendro, the Bloom reaction will occur, generating a Dendro Core. Only a certain number of Dendro Cores can exist at the same time. If new ones are created once this limit is reached, or if the duration of the existing Dendro Cores ends, the pre-existing Dendro Cores will explode, dealing AoE Dendro DMG. When Dendro Cores come into contact with Pyro, they will trigger Burgeon, causing even greater AoE Dendro DMG. When Dendro Cores come into contact with Electro, they will trigger Hyperbloom, and transform into homing Sprawling Shots.

VI. New Event “Graven Innocence” Event: Take part to invite “Sprout of Rebirth” Collei (Dendro) During the event, complete the quest “The Unappreciated Carving” to invite the character “Sprout of Rebirth” Collei (Dendro). Help the staff in Acara Crafts find assistants and collect inspiration regarding toy-making to obtain Primogems, Crown of Insight, Character Level-Up Materials, Talent Level-Up Materials, and event-exclusive Furnishings, etc. Event Duration: Click here.

VII. New Quests 1. New Archon Quests Archon Quest Chapter III: Act I “Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark” Quest Unlock Criteria: Reach Adventure Rank 35 or above Complete Archon Quest Chapter II: Act IV “Requiem of the Echoing Depths” Archon Quest Chapter III: Act II “The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings” Quest Unlock Criteria: Reach Adventure Rank 35 or above Complete Archon Quest Chapter III: Act I “Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark” After the Version 3.0 update, Archon Quests Chapter III: Act I “Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark” and Chapter III: Act II “The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings” will be permanently available. 2. New Story Quest Tighnari’s Story Quest – Vulpes Zerda Chapter: Act I “The Unanswerable Problems” Permanently available after the Version 3.0 update Quest Unlock Criteria: Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above Complete Archon Quest Chapter III: Act II “The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings: Denouement” 3. New World Quests New World Quests: “Gourmet Supremos: Within Our Duties,” “The Price,” “Adventure Takes Courage!,” “Garcia’s Paean: A Gift of Compatibility,” “The Path of Papers,” “While the Dream Lingers,” “Cost-Effective Hook,” “Even Beasts Stumble,” “Treasure of Wisdom: A New Plan,” “Aranyaka” Quest Chain, “Vimana Agama” Quest Chain, “Varuna Gatha” Quest Chain, “Agnihotra Sutra” Quest Chain, “An Unwavering Culinary Dream” Quest Chain, “The Foolish Fatuus,” “A Short Encounter with a Rare Bird,” “Where Are the Fierce Creatures?” and more.

VIII. New Enemies Jadeplume Terrorshroom The lord of fungal beasts that lives in the heart of the woods and in the company of its kin. When it is hit by Electro attacks and Catalyze reactions, it will accumulate Activation. When it accumulates sufficient Activation, it will enter an Activated state. An activated Jadeplume Terrorshroom will unleash more fearsome attacks until it becomes exhausted. Located at Vissudha Field Electro Regisvine A huge vine that has morphed into a monster through the conduction of high-voltage currents through the ley lines. Its special Electro organ can condense into either a Waxing Stamen or a Waning Stamen. When the two types of stamens are present at the same time, they will attract one another and then unleash a powerful electrical explosion when they make contact. Located at Lokapala Jungle Floating Dendro Fungus, Whirling Electro Fungus, Whirling Cryo Fungus, Stretchy Pyro Fungus, Stretchy Anemo Fungus, Stretchy Geo Fungus, Grounded Hydroshroom, Winged Dendroshroom, Winged Cryoshroom Monsters with basic intelligence that evolved from spores. When first hit by Electro or Pyro attacks, it will enter either an Activated or a Scorched state based on the elemental attack type used. Defeat this transformed fungus to obtain different types of rewards… Eremite Axe Vanguard, Eremite Crossbow, Eremite Ravenbeak Halberdier, Eremite Linebreaker, Eremite Sword-Dancer, Eremite Desert Clearwater, Eremite Sunfrost, Eremite Daythunder A group of loosely-organized mercenary corps, with members using various kinds of weapons. Of which, Eremite elites: Eremite Desert Clearwater, Eremite Sunfrost, and Eremite Daythunder will unleash the ominous spirit sealed in their weapons after taking a certain amount of damage to enter an Infused Form that greatly boosts their combat capabilities. Will enter a weakened state for a time once this Infused Form ends. Ruin Drake: Earthguard and Ruin Drake: Skywatch A war machine that is said to be left behind by a now-destroyed nation. It mimics the appearance of the beings known as Vishaps. Can periodically release a dangerous torrent of energy during combat and increase its own Elemental RES against the previous main type of Elemental DMG it suffered. Take this opportunity to attack their cores, and you may be able to immobilize this creature… In addition, the Dendro Specter will be added in Version 3.0.

IX. Other Additions 1. New Recipes: Sumeru Lambad’s Tavern: Minty Bean Soup, Lambad Fish Roll, and Shawarma Wrap Sumeru NPC Jahangir: Panipuri and Curry Shrimp Complete the World Quest “An Unwavering Culinary Dream” to obtain: Selva Salad, Masala Cheese Balls, and Mushroom Hodgepodge Complete the World Quest “Gourmet Supremos” to obtain: Fish with Cream Sauce, Potato Boat, and Tandoori Roast Chicken Complete the Archon Quest “Silent Seeker of Knowledge” to obtain: Pita Pocket Obtain the following from the Sumeru Reputation System: Butter Chicken, Tahchin, and Biryani Obtain the following from event mail: Sunset Berry Tea, Milky Mushroom Crisp Tower, and Meat Lovers’ Mushroom Pizza Tighnari’s specialty: Forest Watcher’s Choice Collei’s specialty: Yearning Dori’s specialty: Show Me the Mora 2. New Achievement categories such as “Mortal Travails: Series III,” “Meetings in Outrealm: Series III,” “Sumeru: The Rainforest of Lore,” and new Achievements added to the “Wonders of the World” category. 3. New Namecards: “Tighnari: Dew-Kissed”: Reward for reaching Friendship Lv. 10 with Tighnari “Collei: Good Virtue”: Reward for reaching Friendship Lv. 10 with Collei “Dori: Jinni”: Reward for reaching Friendship Lv. 10 with Dori “Travel Notes: Woodlands”: Reward obtained via the BP system “Achievement: Roaming”: Reward for completing all achievements under “Mortal Travails: Series III” “Achievement: Fated Encounter”: Reward for completing all achievements under “Meetings in Outrealm: Series III” “Sumeru: Shimmering Woods”: Reward for completing all achievements under “Sumeru: The Rainforest of Lore” “Sumeru: Observance”: Reward for reaching Reputation Lv. 4 (Sumeru) “Sumeru: Unsullied”: Reward for reaching Reputation Lv. 7 (Sumeru) 4. New Sumeru Reputation Reward Gadgets: Dendroculus Resonance Stone, Dendro Treasure Compass, The Boon of the Elder Tree, and Ultra-Hot Burner Lamp Test Model. The Boon of the Elder Tree: A talisman that can help collect wood. Ultra-Hot Burner Lamp Test Model: A gadget that improves the efficiency of food processing by consuming minerals. 5. Adds a search function for Achievements: type in keywords to search among all the displayed achievements for those whose titles contain the keywords. 6. In the “Adventurer Handbook > Embattle” page, ascend Dendro characters (except the “Dendro Traveler”) to receive the corresponding rewards. 7. Adds some prompts for loading screens. 8. Adds Wood Conversion function for the Serenitea Pot: you can convert some Forging Ores into wood you have already obtained (The amount of conversion for each type of wood each week is limited). 9. Adds new Midlander Billets . 1 0. Adds Billet Conversion function in “Crafting Bench > Conversion” menu: Travelers can use Dream Solvent to convert Midlander Billets to Northlander Billets for the same Weapon type, or change Northlander Billets to Midlander Billets for the same Weapon type. 11. Adds some of the Harvestable seeds from Sumeru to the Seed Dispensary . 12. New “Shaded Clarity” Furnishing: Ornamental Fish caught via Fishing can be raised in this tank. It can be redeemed at the Sumeru Fishing Association. 13. New “Fishing Line Stabilizer” Gadget: Use this gadget to help in fishing and obtain certain buffs based on the number of fish of this species that you have caught in the past. Can be redeemed at various Fishing Associations. 14. New Animals: Spinocrocodile, Rishboland Tiger, Shaggy Sumpter Beast, Dusk Bird, Shroomboar, Red Tailed Lizard, Forest Tree Frog, and Dendro Crystalfly 15. New Fishes: True Fruit Angler, Sandstorm Angler, Sunset Cloud Angler, Peach of the Deep Waves, Lazurite Axe Marlin, and Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin 16. Spiral Abyss Floor 9 Ley Line Disorders changed to: DMG dealt by the explosion of Dendro Cores produced by characters’ Bloom reaction is increased by 125%. DMG dealt by Burgeon and Hyperbloom reactions triggered by characters is increased by 125%. Floor 10 Ley Line Disorders changed to: When Spread or Aggravate reactions are triggered on opponents, DMG done by these reactions will be increased by 75%. Floor 11 Ley Line Disorders changed to: All characters in the party gain a 75% Dendro DMG Bonus. After the Spiral Abyss resets on September 1, the “Vermillion Hereafter” and “Echoes of an Offering” Artifact set rewards in “Domain Reliquary: Tier I,” and “Domain Reliquary: Tier II” for Floors 9 to 12 will be replaced with “Deepwood Memories” and “Gilded Dreams.” Updated the monster lineup on Floors 9 to 12 of the Spiral Abyss. Starting from the first time that the Lunar Phase refreshes after updating to Version 3.0, the two Lunar Phases will be as follows: Phase 1: Efflorescent Moon After characters deal DMG to opponents with a Dendro Core (including Burgeon and Hyperbloom), their ATK will be increased by 15% for 8s. This effect can stack up to 4 times, and can be triggered once every 0.1s. Phase 2: Reviving Moon When a character triggers Quicken on an opponent, that opponent’s DEF is decreased by 35% for 10s after they are affected by the reaction.



Adjustments and Optimizations

Enemies 1. Reduces DMG inflicted to players by the “Tyrant of the Skies” in Archon Quest “Prologue: Act III – Song of the Dragon and Freedom.” 2. Reduces the ATK of the “Erstwhile King of the Skies” in Archon Quest “Prologue: Act III – Song of the Dragon and Freedom.” 3. Reduces the number of platforms that collapse under the effects of the skill “Caelestinum Finale Termini” unleashed by “Erstwhile King of the Skies” in Archon Quest “Prologue: Act III – Song of the Dragon and Freedom,” as well as the damage inflicted by these collapsing platforms. 4. Optimizes the judgment condition of Raiden Shogun to enter the “Vision Hunt Decree” battle stage in Archon Quest “Chapter II: Act II – “Stillness, the Sublimation of Shadow.” 5. Optimizes the judgment condition of Raiden Shogun unleashing “divine punishment” in Archon Quest “Chapter II: Act II – “Stillness, the Sublimation of Shadow.” 6. Adjusts part of the Floating Hydro Fungi’s behavior logic: when first hit by Electro or Pyro attacks, it will enter either an Activated or a Scorched state based on the elemental attack type used. 7. Adjusts some of the animation effects of Dendro Slimes and Large Dendro Slimes.

System 1. Increases the number of party compositions that can be pre-set in the “Party Setup” menu to 10. In addition, access to “Configure Team” has also been added to the “Party Setup” menu. Travelers can use various shortcuts to disband existing party setups, etc. 2. Increases the “My Friends” limit from 45 to 60. 3. Adds the function to show the source of 5-star artifacts and to redirect to the corresponding Domain. 4. “Talent Reference” will no longer be displayed for trial characters in the “Character > Talents” menu. 5. Optimizes the “Wish > Details” and “Wish > History” menu layouts. 6. You can now adjust horizontal and vertical sensitivity respectively in “Camera Sensitivity” and “Camera Sensitivity (Aimed Shot Mode)” in “Settings > Controls” on PC, mobile, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. 7. Updates some features in the “Paimon Menu > Feedback” system. 8. Adjusts the pause logic of “Interaction in Certain Gameplay Modes” (corresponding to the T key on the keyboard): The cooldown of interaction in certain gameplay modes is now suspended when the game is paused in single player mode.

Aidop 1. Adds “Ally at Low HP” voicelines under characters’ Profile > Voice-Over. 2. Adds a function to trigger corresponding voice lines when a party member’s HP is low in Co-Op Mode. 3. Adds sound effects when characters defeat an enemy or inflict a CRIT Hit. 4. Optimizes the sound effects of characters when moving and in combat. 5. Adjusts some dynamic sound effects in combat. 6. Optimizes the sound effects of combat voicelines in Japanese for Diluc’s “Red Dead of Night” outfit. 7. Optimizes the Japanese, Korean, and English voice-over for certain characters, quests, and NPCs.

Elemental Resonance 1. New Dendro Elemental Resonance “Sprawling Greenery”: Elemental Mastery increased by 50. After triggering Burning, Quicken, or Bloom reactions, all nearby party members gain 30 Elemental Mastery for 6s. After triggering Aggravate, Spread, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon reactions, all nearby party members gain 20 Elemental Mastery for 6s. The durations of the aforementioned effects will be counted independently. 2. Hydro Resonance “Soothing Water” is adjusted to: “Affected by Pyro for 40% less time. Increases Max HP by 25%.” 3. Electro Resonance “High Voltage” is adjusted to: “Affected by Hydro for 40% less time. Superconduct, Overloaded, Electro-Charged, Quicken, Aggravate, or Hyperbloom have a 100% chance to generate an Electro Elemental Particle (CD: 5s).”

Other 1. Nagadus Emerald Sliver is now added to “Daily Commission” rewards. 2. Dendro Character Ascension Materials are now available through Synthesis and Conversion. 3. Adds “Dendro DMG Bonus” to the primary attribute of the Goblet of Eonothem artifact (Due to the addition of this attribute to Goblet of Eonothem, the percentage of getting the primary attributes of DEF%, HP%, and ATK% will be reduced, while the percentage of getting other primary attributes will not change.) 4. “Guidance of the Land of Geo” and “Philosophies of the Land of Geo” will be replaced with “Guidance of the Land of Verdure” and “Philosophies of the Land of Verdure” in the Battle Pass. 5. Adds 10 types of Artifact sets that can be obtained from Mystic Offering: “Artifact Strongbox: Thundering Fury,” “Artifact Strongbox: Thundersoother,” “Artifact Strongbox: Viridescent Venerer,” “Artifact Strongbox: Maiden Beloved,” “Artifact Strongbox: Archaic Petra,” “Artifact Strongbox: Retracing Bolide,” “Artifact Strongbox: Crimson Witch of Flames,” “Artifact Strongbox: Lavawalker,” “Artifact Strongbox: Blizzard Strayer,” and “Artifact Strongbox: Heart of Depth.” 6. Optimizes the experience of moving through complex terrain with the following characters’ talents: “Frostflake Heron” Kamisato Ayaka (Cryo) – Kamisato Art: Senho “Mujina Ninja” Sayu (Anemo) – Yoohoo Art: Fuuin Dash “Astral Reflection” Mona (Hydro) – Illusory Torrent “Valley Orchid” Yelan (Hydro) – Lingering Lifeline “Prinzessin der Verurteilung!” Fischl (Electro) – Midnight Phantasmagoria “Astute Amusement” Yae Miko (Electro) – Yakan Evocation: Sesshou Sakura 7. Reduces elemental effects on targets affected by Burning reactions. 8. Optimizes the aiming performance of some Characters in Co-Op Mode. 9. Optimizes the display of the Burning reaction effect triggered on the enemy. 10. Adjusts the pull range of the pull effect on objects in the vertical direction to twice the horizontal range. Affected pull effects include: Elemental Skill: Kaedehara Kazuha, Jean, Sucrose, Traveler (Anemo). Elemental Burst: Venti, Sucrose, Shikanoin Heizou, Traveler (Anemo). Weapon Effect: The Viridescent Hunt



Bug Fixes

Quests 1. Fixes an issue with the “Fend off the angry hilichurls” objective of the Daily Commission “Language Exchange,” whose area indicated on the map could be displayed abnormally. 2. Fixes an issue with the Story Quest “The Truth Is Also a Lie” that prevented exiting stealth mode even after you have left the area of the quest objective “Go and observe the Kanjou Commission informant.” 3. Fixes an issue with the Archon Quest “The Crane Returns on the Wind” whereby some characters’ Japanese voice-overs could not be played properly.

Enemies 1. Fixes an issue whereby the collision size of some enemies might be abnormally large. 2. Fixes an issue with the Oceanid boss whereby there is an invisible barrier on its platform which could prevent ranged attacks. 3. Fixes an issue whereby the Geovishap Hatchling could not be hit normally by some characters’ attacks when it is rolling around. 4. Fixes an issue whereby the attack judgment position was low when the Hilichurl Berserker charged. 5. Fixes an issue whereby there is a small chance that the skills of some enemies (e.g. Geovishap Hatchling) might pick targets abnormally after the Version 2.8 update.

Characters 1. Fixes an issue with Gorou whereby his facial expressions were displayed abnormally in the Attributes page under certain specific circumstances. 2. Fixes an issue with Gorou whereby his facial expressions were displayed abnormally while carrying out Normal Attacks. 3. Fixes an issue in Controller Mode whereby when players opened the Shortcut Wheel when using Sprint or Alternate Sprint, the Sprint Skill would be interrupted. 4. Fixes an issue whereby after Fischl uses her Elemental Skill, switching to another character causes Oz’s attacks to not generate Elemental Particles. 5. Fixes an issue where when some characters were auto-deployed due to their teammate dying, their skills off-field would continue to take effect abnormally. 6. Fixes an issue whereby Shikanoin Heizou would display abnormal standing and sitting animations under certain conditions in Co-Op Mode. 7. Fixes an issue with Shikanoin Heizou whereby his facial expression would not change normally in Character > Weapons or Character > Talents interface. 8. Fixes an issue with Shikanoin Heizou whereby his hair would be displayed abnormally. 9. Fixes an issue whereby when Kamisato Ayato continuously attacked, there is a very low probability that this would abnormally and significantly extend the duration of various effects on the character (up to twice the duration). 10. Fixes an issue whereby when Tartaglia eliminated certain enemies, the special effects of Riptide would not be fully displayed. 11. Fixes an issue with Kamisato Ayato whereby he had a delay in turning after using Shunsuiken to defeat enemies at a high attack speed. 12. Fixes an issue whereby Diluc had a small chance of dealing Physical DMG when performing Normal Attacks while having Pyro Infusion after casting his Elemental Burst. 13. Fixes an issue with Albedo whereby the duration of the effects of his Lv. 6 Constellation “Dust of Purification” may be abnormal when Travelers reconnected after disconnecting from the server, after collecting the Crystal from a Crystallize reaction.

System 1. Fixes an issue whereby the character’s position would be abnormally shifted when the Paimon Menu was opened under certain circumstances. 2. Fixes an issue whereby Albedo, Rosaria, and Raiden Shogun’s Stella Fortuna display lit up even though it wasn’t activated in the Character > Constellation menu. 3. Fixes an issue under specific circumstances whereby the healing effect on character avatars in the party would display abnormally. (There is a small chance that this problem will persist in Co-Op Mode. We will try to repair it in a future version update.) 4. Fixes an issue whereby the chat records before Version 2.8 are not displayed for Travelers whose chat sessions existed before the Version 2.8 update. 5. Optimizes the display of Domain names in the Adventurer Handbook > Embattle page. 6. Fixes an issue with the Serenitea Pot that prevented normal tracking of companions in the Mansion after clicking “Companion Gifts” on the map. 7. Fixes an issue with some Domains whereby enemies would abnormally drop Elemental Particles or Elemental Orbs after the challenge failed. 8. Fixes an issue whereby when the Darkfire Furnace of the enemy “Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames” is attacked, there is a probability that the display position of special effects would become abnormal and the game camera would shake abnormally.

Equipment 1. Fixes an issue whereby the effect of the weapon “Katsuragikiri Nagamasa” could not be triggered when the character dealt damage via the Elemental Skill when off the field. 2. Fixes an issue whereby the brightness of the “Memory of Dust” weapon might be abnormal when spawning near the character.

Audio 1. Fixes an issue whereby some characters’ Chinese voice-overs and some enemies’ Japanese voice-overs could not be played properly.

Other 1. Fixes an issue whereby when Superconduct and Swirl reactions were triggered on large monsters, there was a chance that DMG and special effects could occur at abnormal locations. 2. Fixes an issue whereby DMG was calculated abnormally when Electro-Charged, Overloaded, and Superconduct reactions were triggered by lightning strikes in the open world. 3. Fixes an issue under specific circumstances whereby Kuki Shinobu’s mask and Shikanoin Heizou’s jitte did not display properly. 4. Fixes an issue whereby the effects of Jean’s outfit “Favonian Devotion” were displayed abnormally when affected by the Hydro element. 5. Fixes an issue whereby when using an iOS or Android device to play the game, after some characters cast their Elemental Bursts, there may be a problem with their weapons’ color display. 6. Fixes an issue whereby characters were displayed abnormally when approaching the Elemental Node. 7. Fixes an issue whereby character status could be abnormal when pressing other keys while using the “Wind-Blessed Harpastum gadget. 8. Fixes an issue whereby there is a probability of text truncation on the Character Level-Up page when the game language is set to Russian. 9. Fixes some textual errors in 13 languages and optimizes text. “Note: Related in-game functions have not changed.” (Travelers can view the changes in different languages by going to the Paimon Menu > Settings > Language and changing the Game Language.) Text-related fixes and optimizations in English include: Optimized some lines in the quests and World Quests. Optimized Diluc, Jean, and Mona’s descriptions.



Genshin Impact is available now for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, iOS, and Android.

