Cult of the Lamb Sales Top 1 Million Units in 1 Week - Sales

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Massive Monster announced the rogue-like action-adventure game, Cult of the Lamb, has sold over million units worldwide in its first week.

The game released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on August 11.

View the accolades trailer below:

"O Lamb, glorious and majestic, euphoric are we, your 1 million faithful, to bask in the word of The One Who Waits," reads the press release from the publisher and developer.

"Charismatic developer Massive Monster and their faithful followers at Devolver Digital are overjoyed to announce that Cult of the Lamb’s unholy congregation has swelled, with over one million followers converted in its first week of sale.

"Critical acclaim preceded Cult of the Lamb‘s arrival, the likes of which burns positive sentiment into the annals of video game history, but Lo, the faithful community hath spoken of struggles—bugs and all manner of fiendish things that must be eliminated.

"Massive Monster is listening. Actively engaging with their loyal community, the developers are hard at work prepping a multitude of fixes, improvements and general housekeeping that they hope will continue to spread positivity throughout the land. Those followers wishing to provide feedback may do so via this public confession booth.

"A heartfelt thank you to everyone who has become a believer over these last seven days. The team is excited about what the future holds and will soon share a content roadmap for updates in honor of The One Who Waits."

