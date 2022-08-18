Report: Nintendo to Shrink Size of Switch Packaging to Improve Supply - News

/ 329 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo is reportedly planning to shrink the size of the Nintendo Switch packaging by 20 percent in August as a way to improve supply, according to a report from Nikkei.

The smaller packaging will improve supply of the Switch worldwide as it will make shipping more efficient.

"Nintendo will reduce the outer box of its flagship game console 'Nintendo Switch' by 20% from production in August," reads a translation of the Nikkei report. "The aim is to increase the amount of supply to the world by improving transportation efficiency."

Nintendo for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 shipped 3.43 million Switch units to bring the lifetime shipment figure to 111.08 million units.

The gaming company at the time did not change its forecast as it looks to ship 21.0 million Switch units for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2013. If Nintendo hits its forecast the Switch will ship 128.65 million units by March 2023.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles