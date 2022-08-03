Switch Ships 111.08 Million Units as of June 2022, Nintendo Switch Sports Sells 4.84 Million - Sales

/ 344 Views

by, posted 29 minutes ago

Nintendo has released its latest hardware and software figures for the Nintendo Switch through June 30, 2022. Shipments figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 111.08 million units, while 863.59 million Switch games have been shipped lifetime.

For the quarter ending June 30, 2022, Nintendo shipped 3.43 million Switch units and 41.41 million Switch games.

Breaking down the 111.08 million lifetime shipped figure for the Switch, it has shipped 43.30 million units in the Americas, 28.70 million in Europe, 25.95 million in Japan, and 13.13 million in the rest of the world.

The regular Nintendo switch model accounts for 84.77 million units of the 111.08 million Switch consoles shipped worldwide. The Switch Lite accounts for 18.99 million units and the Switch OLED accounts for 7.32 million units.

Nintendo has not changed its forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, which was set at 21.0 million units for the Nintendo Switch and 210 million games. If Nintendo hits its forecast the Switch will ship 128.65 million units by March 2023 and 1.03 billion games.

Nintendo for the quarter reported net sales were down 4.7 percent to ¥307.46 billion ($2.29 billion) and an operating profit down 15.1 percent to ¥101.65 billion ($0.76 billion).

Here are the top 10 best-selling Switch first-party titles:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 46.82 million Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 39.38 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 28.82 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 27.14 million Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 24.50 million Super Mario Odyssey – 23.93 million Super Mario Party – 18.06 million Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Pokemon Shining Pearl – 14.79 million Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – 14.66 million Ring Fit Adventure – 14.54 million

Nintendo also shared the sales figures of more games:

Nintendo Switch Sports – 4.84 million - New Kirby and the Forgotten Land – 4.53 million Mario Strikers: Battle League – 1.91 million - New

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles