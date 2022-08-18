Inkulinati Arrives for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in Early Access This Winter - News

Publisher Daedalic Entertainment and developer Yaza Games announced Inkulinati will launch in Early Access for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One , and PC via Steam this winter.

The full release is also planned for the Nintendo Switch, PC via GOG, and Xbox Game Pass, alongside the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam versions.

View the Early Access trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Mythical creatures, humanoid beasts and eccentric drawings, yes, the Middle Ages were full of fantasy, and so is Inkulinati. The freshly inked trailer showcases the game’s stylish interpretation of medieval manuscripts, alongside turn-based strategy battles in which a rabbit’s bum can be more dangerous than a dog’s sword.

Assume the role of a mighty Inkulinati who wields the power of Living Ink: magic that brings illustrations to life on the page. On the game’s 2D book-battlefields, the inked creatures follow their masters’ commands, fighting against beasts controlled by rival Inkulinati. To gain an edge over their enemies, players can collect new Living Ink and tinker with their bestiary to find strategic compositions for their next duel. New servants can be unlocked throughout the game, adding peculiar abilities to the Inkulinati’s arsenal, such as human-eating snails or lodging trumpets in bottoms.

Players must move their teams with foresight and cunning to beat their opponents—among them some medieval superstars, such as Death and Dante Alighieri. As Inkulinati, you have the power to personally intervene in battles, but so do your opponents! Thanks to special abilities, they can squash hostile troops with their bare fists, draw up obstacles or move their own fighters across the map at the snap of a finger. Thus one action can turn the tide of the whole battle.

Players can ready their troops to delve into the game’s demanding single-player campaign, with the goal of rescuing their master, or challenge other Inkulinati locally in a revival of the old-school hot-seat-mode. The game features intricate maps that influence duels, allows for different gameplay styles (e. g. aggressive vs calculating) and captivate with unique art style—and a special kind of dark humor.

