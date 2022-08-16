PlayStation PC Launcher Referenced in Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered for PC - News

/ 600 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sony might be looking to release its own launch for its PC games. A mention for a "PlayStation PC launcher" was discovered in the files of the recently released PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered.

The files in question that mention the "PlayStation PC launcher" have been verified by VideoGamesChronicle.

Sony would not be the first video game company to release its own launcher as Ubisoft, Rockstar and Activision Blizzard have their own dedicated launcher for PC.

As of right now no PlayStation game released on PC has connectivity with the PlayStation Network, however, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered files do mention PSNAccountLinked" and "PSNLinkingEntitlements" multiple times.

As of right now, PlayStation games released on PC have been released on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Sony Interactive Entertainment did recently launch a section on the official PlayStation website dedicated to "PlayStation games for PC." The new page has a section focused on PlayStation games that are now available on PC, one for PlayStation games coming soon to PC, and an FAQ.

The PlayStation games out now for PC include God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, Predator Hunting Grounds, and Helldivers. The PlayStation games coming soon to PC include Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles