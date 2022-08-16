Sky: Children of the Light Headed to PlayStation - News

Publisher and developer thatgamecompany announced Sky: Children of the Light is in development for PlayStation.

Sky: Children of the Light first released for iOS in July 2019, for Android in April 2020, and for the Nintendo Switch in June 2021. The PlayStation version will have cross-play support with the other versions of the game.

We said in our previous 3rd Anniversary blog post that we have some surprises in store for the community," reads a blog post from thatgamecompany. Today it’s time to share one of those surprises we’re planning: The work has begun to bring Sky to PlayStation!

"Our goal throughout Sky’s development has been to expand the game so that players can gather in Sky no matter what platform they play on. After initially launching on iOS in 2019, the game welcomed Android players in 2020, followed by Switch players in 2021. With the next port to PlayStation, we’re excited to extend the circle of light even further.

"There’s a lot to prepare to welcome these new players, and we look forward to sharing more details in the future. Rest assured, though, that PlayStation will have crossplay with other platforms so that Sky children can meet friends joining on mobile or Switch (in fact, beta testers may see certain changes in forthcoming test updates as we get everything ready for PlayStation folks)."

