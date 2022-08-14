Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, Cult of the Lamb and More Debut on the Steam Charts - Sales

/ 796 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Steam Deck has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 32, 2022, which ended August 14, 2022.

This week was dominated by new releases. Two versions of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered debuted in the top. One version debuted in second place and the other debuted in third place.

One version of Cult of the Lamb debuted in fourth place and another version debuted in sixth place.

Farthest Frontier debuted in fifth place, Two Point Campus debuted in seventh place, and Guilty Gear -Strive- Season Pass 2 debuted in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles on Steam for the week:

Steam Deck

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered - NEW Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered - NEW Cult of the Lamb - NEW Farthest Frontier - NEW Cult of the Lamb - NEW Two Point Campus - NEW Stray Cyberpunk 2077 Guilty Gear -Strive- Season Pass 2 - NEW

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles