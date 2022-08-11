Soedesco Acquires Developer Superlumen - News

Soedesco announced it has acquired Spanish developer Superlumen, which was founded in 2015 and has worked on over 70 projects. This includes its own first-person point & click Graphic Adventure game, Desolatium, that is set to launch in Q4 2022 for PC via Steam.

"After six years of developing virtual experiences for prominent Spanish brands, we have decided to focus more on developing our own IP," said Superlumen CEO Juan Cassinello.

"For us, this acquisition means we can do just that, without having to worry about non-development-related matters. This creates more peace of mind and headspace for creativity. We are eager to work and learn alongside our new colleagues and create the best possible video games for our audience."

Soedesco GM Bernardo Hernandez added, "We strongly believe the acquisition of Superlumen to be a great long-term strategic decision. The studio has a talented and passionate development team, a strong brand identity and a lot of creative potential which we intend to leave uncompromised as we move forward. We’re looking forward to bringing new IPs and games to our audience in the coming years."

