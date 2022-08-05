Inti Creates Unveils 2D Action Game Grim Guardians: Demon Purge - News

Independent developer Inti Creates today announced a new video game project in development: the 2D action game Grim Guardians: Demon Purge. Inti Creates plans to exhibit the game at indie game festival BitSummit in Kyoto this weekend.

Grim Guardians stars two demon-hunting sisters, the long-distance focused Shinobu Kamizono and the close-range brawler Maya Kamizono, who strive to save their school from a demonic castle. Throughout the game, players must consider each situation when choosing which sister to control. The game will support two-player co-op with special actions, and multiple difficulty options through something called the "Style System". Inti Creates also promises unique changes on repeat playthroughs.

Announced platforms include Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam. Price and launch date are to be determined. For more information, visit the Grim Guardians website.

