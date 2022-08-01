Diablo Immortal Tops 30 Million Downloads - News

Blizzard announced Diablo Immortal has surpassed 30 million downloads. This figure is up from 20 million downloads on July 25.

The company says to log in the game to "claim your rewards," however, it did not state what the rewards are. When the game hit 20 million downloads Blizzard gave away a Legendary Crest, gold, and more.

Diablo Immortal released for iOS and Android on June 1 and for PC on June 2.

30M mortals and plenty of demons slain. 🔥



Log in to claim your rewards. pic.twitter.com/pmfuXBYTp3 — Diablo Immortal (@DiabloImmortal) July 30, 2022

