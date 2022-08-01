PlayStation Tournaments: EVO Lounge Live Set for This Weekend - News

/ 204 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the PlayStation Tournaments: EVO Lounge live show at EVO 2022 will feature "all the competition’s exciting events and content." It is hosted players and commentators.

The Evo Lounge will have show coverage, bracket updates, interviews, and content and revealed from developers and publishers, like Arc System Works, Warner Bros. Games, Capcom, SNK, and Bandai Namco Entertainment.

EVO 2022 runs from August 5 to 7 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Streams for the tournaments and title events will be available on YouTube and Twitch. More information can be found on the Evo events page.

EVO 2022 will include competitions for the following games:

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

Guilty Gear -Strive-

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Tekken 7

The King of Fighters XV

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Dragonball FighterZ

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Skullgirls: 2nd Encore

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles