Digimon Survive Enters the Steam Charts, Stray Takes 2nd - Sales

by, posted 4 hours ago

Steam Deck has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 30, 2022, which ended July 31, 2022.

Digimon Survive was the only new game in the top 10. It debuted in third place.

Stray has remained in second place in its second week available, while No Man's Sky is up two spots to fourth place. Pre-orders for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered dropped from third to fifth place.

Valve Index VR Kit is up one spot to sixth place. Elden Ring is up one spot to seventh place and Red Dead Redemption 2 re-entered the top 10 in eighth place. Raft has dropped five spots to ninth place and Grand Theft Auto V rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles on Steam for the week:

Steam Deck

Stray Digimon Survive - NEW No Man's Sky Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered - Pre-order Valve Index VR Kit Elden Ring Red Dead Redemption 2 Raft Grand Theft Auto V

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

