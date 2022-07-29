GTAV Tops the New Zealand Charts, FIFA 22 Takes 2nd - Sales

Grand Theft Auto V is up one spot to take first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending July 17, 2022.

FIFA 22 is up five spots to second place, Red Dead Redemption 2 is up two spots to third place, and NBA 2K22 dropped from first to fourth place.

EA Sports UFC 4, Tekken 7, and Far Cry 6 re-entered the top 10 in fifth, sixth, and seventh places, respectively. Nintendo Switch Sports dropped from third to eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 22 Red Dead Redemption 2 NBA 2K22 EA Sports UFC 4 Tekken 7 Far Cry 6 Nintendo Switch Sports Call of Duty: Black Ops III Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

