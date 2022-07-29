Live A Live Enters the Australian Charts, GTAV Takes 1st - Sales

Grand Theft Auto V is up one spot to take the top spot on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending July 24, 2022.

The Nintendo Switch remake of Live A Live was the only new title in the top 10. It debuted in seventh place.

Battlefield 2042 re-entered the top 10 in second place, Nintendo Switch Sports dropped from first to third place, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained in fourth place.

Back 4 Blood took fifth place, Red Dead Redemption 2 took sixth place, and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga took eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V Battlefield 2042 Nintendo Switch Sports Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Back 4 Blood Red Dead Redemption 2 Live A Live - NEW Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga The Quarry FIFA 22

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

