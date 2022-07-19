Final Fantasy X Series Ships 20.8 Million Units - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 355 Views
Square Enix has told Gematsu the Final Fantasy X series has shipped 20.8 million units worldwide as of September 2021. The figure includes digital sales.
The Final Fantasy X series includes Final Fantasy X, Final Fantasy X-2, and Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster.
The series had sold over 14 million units as of October 2013, which was right before the first release of Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster. It is likely the remaster accounts for the other 6.8 million units sold.
Read details on Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster below:
Final Fantasy X tells the story of a star blitzball player, Tidus, who journeys with a young and beautiful summoner named Yuna on her quest to save the world of Spira from an endless cycle of destruction wrought by the colossal menace Sin.
Final Fantasy X-2 returns to the world of Spira two years after the beginning of the Eternal Calm. Having been shown a mysterious but familiar image in a sphere, Yuna becomes a Sphere Hunter and along with her companions Rikku and Paine, embarks on a quest around the world to find the answers to the mystery within.
Based on the international versions of the games that were previously only released in Japan and Europe, Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster brings these timeless classics forward to the current generation of fans, old and new alike.
Key Features:
- Characters, monsters, and environments have been fine-tuned to HD detail, providing a richer, deeper Final Fantasy visual experience.
- Other features in the PC version include remastered/rearranged BGM.
- International Edition content.
- Auto-save and 5 game boosters including high speed and no encounter modes.
Amazing numbers and well deserved for such an extraordinary game!
Deserves a remake!
picked it up for about 4 different systems over the years. even imported switch version from asia because both games are included on the cartridge. western release cut corners and gave a download code
Very disappointing and quite shocking.
Those are 2 of the most popular rpgs of all time, launched 20 years ago. Even if final fantasy X sold 15 million and X2 another 5 million, its still disappointing, because final fantasy X launched on PS2, PS3, PS4, xbox, PC, switch and I think even the Vita. It should have sold at least 30 million. In fact I would have expected the first final fantasy X on the ps2 alone to sell way over that.
Not to mention many people who bought it twice, like myself, I had the ps2 version, bought the switch version recently. The ps2, ps3, ps4 and switch alone account to 460 million consoles, add to that the vita, xbox and PC.
For comparison games like GTA5 that launched years after sold more than 100 million copies on less platforms, and that's just one game, not 2.
It was the first big game of the ps2, a console that went on to sell 155 million consoles., lets assume the first final fantasy sold 10 million on the ps2 alone, its still disappointing, that's about less than 0.1 % of users that bought it, one of the most popular RPGs of all time and the first reason to buy the most successful console ever.
These numbers seem quite crazy to me. Especially as people used to like more Japanese RPGs back on the ps2 era. I would expect final fantasy X to have sold 10 million on the ps2 in Japan alone
Why would you have expected FFX to have sold 30M on PS2 alone? The best selling game on the PS2 sold just shy of 18M.
The gaming landscape was way different back then
You gotta keep in mind that gaming has become a lot more mainstream than it was back then. Newer titles are way more likely to have greater lifetime sales.
You also have to keep in mind these games have been first experienced through emulation and used game copies which are not accounted for in these sales numbers. So it's hard to gauge how popular these games really are.
With that in mind I'd say these sales numbers are really good. Even more when you remember there are only 4 other games on the PS2 that beat it in sales.