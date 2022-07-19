Final Fantasy X Series Ships 20.8 Million Units - Sales

Square Enix has told Gematsu the Final Fantasy X series has shipped 20.8 million units worldwide as of September 2021. The figure includes digital sales.

The Final Fantasy X series includes Final Fantasy X, Final Fantasy X-2, and Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster.

The series had sold over 14 million units as of October 2013, which was right before the first release of Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster. It is likely the remaster accounts for the other 6.8 million units sold.

Read details on Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster below:

Final Fantasy X tells the story of a star blitzball player, Tidus, who journeys with a young and beautiful summoner named Yuna on her quest to save the world of Spira from an endless cycle of destruction wrought by the colossal menace Sin.

Final Fantasy X-2 returns to the world of Spira two years after the beginning of the Eternal Calm. Having been shown a mysterious but familiar image in a sphere, Yuna becomes a Sphere Hunter and along with her companions Rikku and Paine, embarks on a quest around the world to find the answers to the mystery within.

Based on the international versions of the games that were previously only released in Japan and Europe, Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster brings these timeless classics forward to the current generation of fans, old and new alike.



Key Features:

Characters, monsters, and environments have been fine-tuned to HD detail, providing a richer, deeper Final Fantasy visual experience.

Other features in the PC version include remastered/rearranged BGM.

International Edition content.

Auto-save and 5 game boosters including high speed and no encounter modes.

