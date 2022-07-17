Nintendo Switch Sports Retakes 1st on the Australian Charts - Sales

Nintendo Switch Sports has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending July 10, 2022.

F1 22 after debuting in first last week has dropped to second place, while NBA 2K22 is up from sixth to third place.

Grand Theft Auto V remained in fourth place, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is down two spots to fifth place, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Nintendo Switch Sports F1 22 NBA 2K22 Grand Theft Auto V Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 22 Just Dance 2022 Red Dead Redemption 2 Minecraft

