PlayStation Plus Game Catalog Lineup for July 2022 Announced

Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog has revealed the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for July 2022 that will be added on July 19. The games will be available for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members.

The games coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog includes Stray, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Marvel’s Avengers, multiple Assassin’s Creed games, and more.

Check out the latest information below:

Stray | PS4, PS5

Lost, alone and separated from family, a stray cat must untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten cybercity and find the way home. Stray is a third-person cat adventure game set amidst the detailed neon-lit alleys of a decaying cybercity and the murky environments of its seedy underbelly. See the world through the eyes of a stray and interact with the environment in playful ways, as this lost feline adventurer untangles an ancient mystery to escape and find a way home.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade | PS5

This expanded version of Final Fantasy VII Remake has been enhanced for PS5, offering extra immersion with the DualSense controller, improved visuals, and comes bundled with FF7R Episode INTERmission, an exhilarating new story as Wutai ninja Yuffie Kisaragi infiltrates Midgar to steal the ultimate materia.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is also available as part of this month’s Game Catalog for PS4 owners.

Marvel’s Avengers | PS4, PS5

Marvel’s Avengers is an epic, third-person, action-adventure game that combines an original, cinematic story with single-player and co-operative gameplay. Assemble into a team of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats.

Also available on July 19 are:

Assassin’s Creed Unity | PS4

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag | PS4

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered | PS4

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry | PS4

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection | PS4

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected | PS4

Saints Row Gat out of Hell | PS4

Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition | PS5

Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure | PS4

Jumanji The Video Game | PS4

Paw Patrol on a Roll! | PS4

ReadySet Heroes | PS4

Classics Catalog lineup for PlayStation Plus Premium members

No Heroes Allowed! (PSP)

LocoRoco Midnight Carnival (PSP)

