F1 22 Tops Europe Charts for June 2022, Switch Sales Jump 35% Year-Over-Year

posted 3 hours ago

F1 2022 took first place on the Europe charts for June 2022, according to GSD data reported by GamesIndustry. The game was a big hit in the UK and Germany. Launch sales were 23 percent bigger than last year's F1 20221.

Mario Strikers: Battle League debuted in third place, however, it was the best-selling retail game. Nintendo does not share digital sales of its games. 40 percent of its European launch month sales were in France.

The Quarry debuted in eighth place. Sales were 19 percent higher than The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes.

FIFA 22 remained in second place for another month, while Grand Theft Auto V remained in fourth place. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga dropped two spots to fifth place.





There were a total of 12.8 million games sold in June across Europe, which is an increase of nearly 30 percent compared to June 2021 and is up by over 52 percent compared to May 2022.

4.37 million of the games sold were at retails, which is up 24 percent year-over-year and up 36 percent month-over-month. 8.1 million digital games were sold, which is up 33 percent year-over-year and up 65 percent month-over-month.

There was over 377,000 video game consoles sold across Europe in May. However, it should be noted the hardware charts exclude two major European countries - the UK and Germany. This is down 11 percent compared to June 2021. Sales are up 21.5 percent compared to May 2022.

Nintendo Switch sales are up 21 percent compared to May 2022 and is up by nearly 35 percent compared to June 2021.

For 2022 year-to-date (January through June 2022), console sales are down 21 percent. This is mainly due to the shortages of the PlayStation 5.

Top 20 Games in Europe in June 2022, according to GSD (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 F1 22 (EA) 2 FIFA 22 (EA) 3 Mario Strikers: Battle League Football* (Nintendo) 4 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 5 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Nintendo) 6 Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo)* 7 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 8 The Quarry (2K Games) 9 Horizon: Forbidden West (Sony) 10 Elden Ring (Bandai Namco) 11 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)* 12 NBA 2K22 (2K Games) 13 Football Manager 22 (Sega) 14 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (EA) 15 Gran Turismo 7 (Sony) 16 Sid Meier's Civilization VI (2K Games) 17 Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft) 18 Assassin's Creed Origins (Ubisoft) 19 Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen (Capcom) 20 Minecraft Switch Edition (Microsoft)

* Digital data unavailable

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

Digital data includes games sold in Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, UAE and United Kingdom.

Physical data includes all games, but only those sold in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom.

Console hardware sales cover Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. Accessories sales cover the same markets, but doesn't include Switzerland.

