PS5, XS, and NS Sales Climb - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for June 26-July 2

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 304,629 units sold for the week ending July 2, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 109.82 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 196,304 units to bring its lifetime sales to 20.84 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 179,692 units to bring their lifetime sales to 15.54 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are down by over 59,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by nearly 59,000 units. PS4 sold 255,750 units for the week ending July 4, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 121,020 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 8,943 units, and the Xbox One sold 496 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 44,711 units (-12.8%), while the PlayStation 5 is down by 8,201 (-4.0%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 32,670 units (22.2%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 24,679 units (-73.4%) year-over-year and the Xbox One is down 12,587 units (-96.2%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 20,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 13,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 8,000 units.

2022 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 7.94 million units, the Xbox Series X|S has sold 3.87 million units, and the PlayStation 5 has sold 3.87 million units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 304,629 ( 109,815,391 ) PlayStation 5 - 196,304 ( 20,843,686 ) Xbox Series X|S - 179,692 ( 15,544,635 ) PlayStation 4 - 8,943 ( 116,948,118 ) Xbox One - 496 ( 50,530,617 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Xbox Series X|S - 93,597 Switch - 92,221 PlayStation 5 - 78,313 PlayStation 4 - 6,022 Xbox One - 412

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 87,674 PlayStation 5 - 63,049

Xbox Series X|S - 47,025

PlayStation 4 - 2,782 Xbox One - 67 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 112,182 PlayStation 5 - 49,956 Xbox Series X|S - 33,597 PlayStation 4 - 131 Xbox One - 8

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 12,552 Xbox Series X|S - 5,473 PlayStation 5 - 4,986

PlayStation 4 - 82 Xbox One - 9 VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals. This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

