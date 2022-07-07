The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me Launches This Fall - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Supermassive Games The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam this fall.

Pre-orders for the game include early access to "The Curator’s Cut." It allows players to play scenes that were previously unavailable with different playable characters and to make new choices with new outcomes.

A new The Dark Pictures Anthology bundle will be made available. It includes The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me, a set of The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes playing cards, two collectible pins, hotel map, and the previously mentioned pre-order bonus.

Welcome to The Dark Pictures.

A series of stand-alone branching cinematic horror games from the studio behind Until Dawn. Easy to pick-up and play in short sessions, alone or with friends. The Devil in Me is the fourth game in the series and the Season One finale.

A group of documentary film makers receive a mysterious call inviting them to a modern-day replica of serial killer H.H. Holmes’ “Murder Castle.” It’s an opportunity that’s too good to pass up and could be just the thing they’re looking for to win some much-needed public interest.

The hotel is the perfect set for their new episode, but things aren’t quite as they seem. The crew discover they’re being watched and even manipulated, and suddenly there’s much more at stake than just their ratings!

Welcome to the Murder Hotel!

Nothing is as it seems here, and the amenities are to die for! Explore every nook of the World’s Fair Hotel using the all-new season finale features including character inventory, tool-based puzzles, and expanded movement actions such as run, jump, and climb.

Your Death is His Design

Escape the torturous creations of an evil monster who is hellbent on becoming America’s deadliest serial killer & survive elaborate ‘killing rooms’ where your own death is by the killer’s design.

Don’t Play Alone!

Endure terrifying tests of loyalty—will you risk your own life for someone you care for? The two critically acclaimed multiplayer modes are back: share your story online with a friend or aim for safety in numbers through the offline 5-player pass-the-pad mode.

Can you outsmart the killer and checkout all your cast? All playable characters can live or die in your version of the story.

Please enjoy your stay.

