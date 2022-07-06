Horizon Forbidden West Update 1.17 Adds VRR and and 120Hz - News

Guerrilla Games has released update 1.17 for Horizon Forbidden West on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Update 1.17 adds Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and High Refresh Rate (HFR) support. VRR improves the dynamic resolution scaling on 60Hz, while VRR and HFR target a refresh rate between 60Hz and 120Hz. A new Balanced Graphics Mode runs at 40Hz for supported displays.

Read the patch notes below:

NEW FEATURES (PlayStation 5)

Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and High Refresh Rate (HFR) support VRR improves dynamic resolution scaling on 60Hz VRR & HFR targets a refresh rate between 60Hz and 120Hz

New “Balanced” Graphics Mode introducing 40Hz for supported displays

KNOWN ISSUES

We are currently looking into several issues reported by the community. Please note that these issues are not yet fixed in this patch, but our teams are aware of them, and they’re being investigated.

FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

Performance and Stability

Multiple crash fixes.

Main Quests

Fixed an issue in Main Quest “The Wings of the Ten” where the objective “Defeat Regalla” was not updating.

Fixed an issue in Main Quest “The Wings of the Ten” where the “Sunwings” might be missing during the objective “Override a Sunwing”.

Fixed an issue in Main Quest “All That Remains” where the cinematic with Tilda after the gallery might not start.

Fixed an issue in Main Quest “The Broken Sky” where sometimes Dekka would be behind Hekarro’s throne during the objective “Talk to Dekka”.

Side Quests

Fixed an issue in Side Quest “Shadow in the West” where the objective “Kill Vezreh and His Machine” was not updating.

Machine” was not updating. Fixed an issue in Side Quest “The Gate Of The Vanquished” where the objective “Defeat Yarra/Drakka” was not updating.

World Activities

Fixed an issue in Errand “Nights of Lights” where collecting the “Gizmo” earlier would block progress.

Fixed issues in Relic Ruin “The Stillsands” where the activity would be blocked.

Machines

Fixed an issue where the “Dreadwing” would remain cloaked when knocked down.

Fixed an issue where “Apex Clawstrider Hearts” would be placed in “Valuables to Sell” in the inventory

Weapons

Fixed an issue where “Elemental Arrows” from fully upgraded bows would destroy canisters instead of detonating them.

Fixed an issue where using “Elite Precision Arrows” with “Iriv’s Downfall” would not deal additional damage for enemies in “Brittle” state.

UI/UX

Updated text for selecting “Ultra Hard” difficulty to clarify that the setting cannot be changed.

Removed exclamation point icon when all skills have been unlocked and skill points are available.

Other

Fixed an issue where “Desert Bird Wing” could not be looted from birds.

Fixed an issue where trophy “All Machine Types Scanned” would not unlock, if scanning remaining machines on NG+

Fixed an issue where changing the “Crouch/Slide” button to R1 would make it unusable.

Multiple localization and subtitles fixes and improvements.

