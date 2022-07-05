Aaron Greenberg Teases Xbox Has 'A Lot More' Unannounced Games in Development - News

/ 175 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Microsoft's GM of Xbox games marketing Aaron Greenberg responding to a tweet from Twitter user Klobrille that showcased a list of upcoming first-party Xbox games and a handful of third-party games published by Xbox. In the response Greenberg has teased there are "a lot more" unannounced games in the works at Xbox.

"Thanks for creating this Klobrille love your work," said Greenberg. "Impressive list to see especially knowing there is a lot more in the works that is not on here!"

The tweet from Klobrille features the roadmap of games from Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda including games that released in 2020, 2021, and games that are set to release in 2022, 2023, and beyond.

Thanks for creating this @klobrille love your work. Impressive list to see especially knowing there is a lot more in the works that is not on here! 💚🙅🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/GUdZOLDAst — Aaron “Next 12 Months” Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) July 4, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles