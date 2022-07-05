NetEase Invests 'Several Million Dollars' in VR Studio Something Random - News

NetEase announced it has invested "several million dollars" in Polish VR studio Something Random, according to GamesIndustry. This is the first time NetEase has invested in the Polish market.

Something Random was formed in 2021 by former Superhot developers, including Cezary Skorupka, Jakub Witczak, Anna Żurawicz-Skorupka and Piotr Goguś.

The new VR studio plans to release its first game in 2023 and had previously raised money in a seed round to develop two VR games, including a first-person shooter.

"The world of VR games has a very dynamic future, and there is a huge potential in it," said Something Random CEO Skorupka. "Virtual reality is an area in which we have experience, and a global investor appreciated not only our achievements so far, but above all, invested in games we are currently working on."

