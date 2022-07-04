PS5 and Xbox Series X Stock Improve - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for June 19-25 - Sales

posted 3 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 284,339 units sold for the week ending June 25, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 109.52 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 183,112 units to bring its lifetime sales to 20.66 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 171,732 units to bring their lifetime sales to 15.40 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are down by over 169,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by over 29,000 units. PS4 sold 352,519 units for the week ending June 27, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 142,675 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 8,707 units, and the Xbox One sold 482 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 53,509 units (-15.8%), while the PlayStation 5 is down by 37,830 (-17.1%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 7,077 units (4.3%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 26,611 units (-75.4%) year-over-year and the Xbox One is down 13,363 units (-96.5%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are up by nearly 18,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 54,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 29,000 units.

2022 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 7.64 million units, the Xbox Series X|S has sold 3.73 million units, and the PlayStation 5 has sold 3.68 million units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 284,339 ( 109,523,122 ) PlayStation 5 - 183,112 ( 20,656,980 ) Xbox Series X|S - 171,732 ( 15,396,943 ) PlayStation 4 - 8,707 ( 116,939,175 ) Xbox One - 482 ( 50,530,121 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 98,608 Xbox Series X|S - 96,829 PlayStation 5 - 86,650 PlayStation 4 - 5,649 Xbox One - 397

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 88,926 PlayStation 5 - 60,730

Xbox Series X|S - 43,869

PlayStation 4 - 2,829 Xbox One - 70 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 83,522 PlayStation 5 - 30,984 Xbox Series X|S - 26,045 PlayStation 4 - 141 Xbox One - 8

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 13,283 Xbox Series X|S - 4,989 PlayStation 5 - 4,748

PlayStation 4 - 88 Xbox One - 7 VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals. This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

