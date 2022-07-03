Anonymous;Code Headed to Switch, PS4, and PC in 2023 - News

Spike Chunsoft announced Anonymous;Code for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in North America and Europe in 2023. It will first launch in Japan later this month on July 28.

The highly-anticipated Science Adventure Series Anonymous;Code is coming to the West in 2023. This is the latest work by Steins;Gate creator Chiyomaru Shikura, in collaboration with returning staff from the Science Adventure series. Experience the story of the hackers who will rewrite the future.

2037. Nakano, Tokyo.

Pollon Takaoka is caught up in a tangle of plots as a result of his encounter with the mysterious girl Momo and faces a major event that shakes the world. Play with Pollon and help him to hack the myriad branches of reality and “load” the ending that saves the world!

