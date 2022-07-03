Patent Suggests Sony Working on Old PlayStation Peripherals Compatibility With PS5 - News

posted 1 hour ago

Sony has filed a new patent, spotted by GameRant, suggests that the company is working on making older PlayStation peripherals compatible with the PlayStation 5.

The patent was filled on June 30, 2022 by Sony Interactive Entertainment and is titled "Systems and Methods For Converting A Legacy Code Into An Updated Code." It includes a diagram that shows older PlayStation peripherals, including the PlayStation Move controller, EyeToy, PlayStation Mouse, PSP Go, "Legacy Card Reader," and more.

The PlayStation Move controller first released in 2010 and is a motion controller that was designed to compete against the Nintendo Wii controller and the Xbox Kinect. The controllers are compatible with PlayStation VR. However, the PlayStation VR2 headset will have new controllers.

