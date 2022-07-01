Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes and Sonic Origins Enter the Australian Charts - Sales

/ 194 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending June 26, 2022.

Sonic Origins is the one other new title in the top 10 and it debuted in seventh place.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is down one spot to second place, while FIFA 22 is up one spot to third place. Nintendo Switch Sports dropped from second to fourth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes - NEW Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch Sports Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Grand Theft Auto V Sonic Origins - NEW Red Dead Redemption 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe NBA 2K22

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles