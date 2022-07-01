Sucker Punch: 'No inFAMOUS or Sly Cooper Games in Development' - News

Sucker Punch Productions in a new blog post said there are no inFAMOUS or Sly Cooper games currently in development.

"As we approach 25 years since Sucker Punch first opened, we’re proud to look back on the legacy of characters and stories we’ve created, from Rocket: Robot on Wheels to Sly Cooper and inFAMOUS, and most recently Ghost of Tsushima," reads the blog post.

"As our games continue to grow in scale and complexity, they require the full attention of our studio. With our focus on our current project, we have no plans to revisit inFAMOUS or Sly Cooper right now, and no other studio is currently working on projects related to those franchises either. These characters are very special and near and dear to our hearts, so while we’d never say never to re-opening those doors down the road, for now there are no inFAMOUS or Sly Cooper games in development."

The studio did add it will be doing maintenance on the inFAMOUS 2 User-Generated Content servers.

"We know many people still play these games even today, so we’ll be performing maintenance on inFAMOUS 2 UGC servers soon to move them to a new home that will keep them up and running a bit longer," said the developer. "We will eventually need to sunset these, but want to keep them running for as long as possible for players who are still active.

"We’re also working to put Cole’s Legacy DLC for inFAMOUS Second Son (which was previously only available as part of the Collector’s Edition) on PlayStation Store in all territories for anyone who missed it."

Sucker Punch Productions most recently released Ghost of Tsushima for the PlayStation 4 in 2020, while a Director's Cut released in 2021 for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

