Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster Sales Top 600,000 Units - Sales

Atlus in its latest financial report announced Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster has sold over 600,000 units worldwide.

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster released for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in Japan and Asia in October 2020 and in North America and Europe for the same platforms and PC in May 2021.

Shin Megami Tensei V, which launched for the Nintendo Switch in November 2021 surpassed one million units sold worldwide as of April of this year. The Megami Tensei series has sold over 8.45 million units worldwide.

Read details on the game below:

What begins as a normal day in Tokyo turns out to be everything but, when the Conception–an ethereal apocalypse–is invoked. The remains of the world are swallowed by chaos, as a demonic revolution descends into a broken city. Caught between a battle of gods and demons, the choices you make can bring life, rebirth, or death, and determine who triumphs.

This genre-defining, infamously punishing RPG is back and now includes:

Remastered 3D models and backgrounds.

Additional difficulty settings for players of all skill levels. Including an easier difficulty level “Merciful” as free downloadable content.

Suspend save–save your progress whenever you need!

Voiced audio–choose between Japanese and English voice-overs.

An alternate branch featuring Raidou Kuzunoha.

