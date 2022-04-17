Shin Megami Tensei V Sales Top 1 Million Units - Sales

Atlus announced the JRPG, Shin Megami Tensei V, has sold over one million units on the Nintendo Switch since it released in November 2021.

"Shin Megami Tensei V has sold 1 million units worldwide!" said Atlus via Twitter. "Character Designer Masayuki Doi has created a special illustration to celebrate! Thank you so much for your support!"

Shin Megami Tensei V is the best-selling Megami Tensei game ever, if you don't include the Persona sub-series.

The Megami Tensei series has sold over eight million units worldwide.

