Azure Striker Gunvolt Trilogy Headed to Xbox Series X|S and Xox One

Developer Inti Creates announced the Azure Striker Gunvolt trilogy is coming to the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

Azure Striker Gunvolt is available now for the consoles for $14.99, while Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 will launch on July 14 for $19.99, and Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 will launch on August 2 for $29.99.

Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 is also set to launch for the Nintendo Switch on July 28.

Azure Striker Gunvolt and Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 are available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC, and 3DS.

View a trailer of the third game below:

