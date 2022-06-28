Sonic Frontiers Trailer Showcases Switch Gameplay and Linear Levels - News

Sega during today's Nintendo Direct Mini showcased a new trailer for Sonic Frontiers that showcases the game running on the Nintendo Switch, as well as a look at the linear levels.

The linear levels can be unlocked in the open-zone by using the in-game totems. The totems will send Sonic to Cyber Space and feature challenges that will reward Sonic with keys that will help Sonic progress.

View the trailer below:

Sonic Frontiers will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in Holiday 2022.

