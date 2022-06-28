Sonic Frontiers Trailer Showcases Switch Gameplay and Linear Levels - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 368 Views
Sega during today's Nintendo Direct Mini showcased a new trailer for Sonic Frontiers that showcases the game running on the Nintendo Switch, as well as a look at the linear levels.
The linear levels can be unlocked in the open-zone by using the in-game totems. The totems will send Sonic to Cyber Space and feature challenges that will reward Sonic with keys that will help Sonic progress.
View the trailer below:
Sonic Frontiers will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in Holiday 2022.
It does look better than the disconnected IGN videos, but this game still feels so soulless and character-less. Pretty atypical for Sonic.
Still look rough but we have a better idea of what the game is. The open world is more like an open hub than the actual level, which is reassuring.
Just hoping it isn't as confusing or frustrating as the Sonic Adventure hub world.
Well how about that, a trailer for thsi game that makes it look like a cohesive game, what a concept. And it actually looks pretty neat.
Yeah this trailer is significantly better than whatever IGN is doing.
Before Sonic Frontiers was revealed as open world I was more hoping for basically an official version of this Sonic open world fan game. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w1CEN5gVs5Q&ab_channel=NyFoNyfoun