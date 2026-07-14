Beast of Reincarnation Combat Overview Trailer Released - News

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Publisher Fictions and developer Game Freak have released the combat overview trailer for the action RPG, Beast of Reincarnation.

"Dive into the seamless combat system of Beast of Reincarnation in our official Combat Overview video. Developed by Game Freak, this unique action RPG blends real-time action with the tactical depth of turn-based strategy," reads the description to the trailer.



"Master the synergy between Emma and her loyal companion, Koo. Learn how to break enemy Down Gauges, execute perfectly timed parries to restore FP, and unleash devastating 'Bloom Arts' to control the battlefield. From massive, blighted boss encounters to intricate team battles, experiment with an expansive skill tree to build your playstyle."

View the trailer below:

Beast of Reincarnation will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on August 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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