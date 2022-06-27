By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Mario Strikers: Battle League Tops the French Charts

Mario Strikers: Battle League Tops the French Charts - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 47 minutes ago / 153 Views

Mario Strikers: Battle League (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 24, 2022, according to SELL.

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) remained in second place, while Horizon Forbidden West has re-entered the top five in third place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is down one spot to fourth place, while Minecraft (NS) rounds out the top five.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

  1. Horizon Forbidden West
  2. The Quarry
  3. Gran Turismo 7

Xbox Series X|S

  1. Halo Infinite
  2. Forza Horizon 5
  3. The Quarry
PS4
  1. The Quarry
  2. Gran Turismo 7
  3. Sniper Elite 5
Xbox One
  1. The Quarry
  2. FIFA 22
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
Nintendo Switch
  1. Mario Strikers: Battle League
  2. Nintendo Switch Sports
  3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
PC
  1. Farming Simulator 22
  2. The Sims 4
  3. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


