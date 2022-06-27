Mario Strikers: Battle League Tops the French Charts - Sales

Mario Strikers: Battle League (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 24, 2022, according to SELL.

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) remained in second place, while Horizon Forbidden West has re-entered the top five in third place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is down one spot to fourth place, while Minecraft (NS) rounds out the top five.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Horizon Forbidden West The Quarry Gran Turismo 7

Xbox Series X|S

Halo Infinite Forza Horizon 5 The Quarry

PS4 The Quarry Gran Turismo 7 Sniper Elite 5 Xbox One The Quarry FIFA 22 Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch Mario Strikers: Battle League Nintendo Switch Sports Mario Kart 8 Deluxe PC Farming Simulator 22 The Sims 4 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition

