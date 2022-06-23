PlayStation Veterans Form New Studio Liithos, Announce Open-World Title Ashfall Featuring NFTs - News

PlayStation veteran Michael Mumbauer and Days Gone creative director John Garvin have created a new AAA video game studio called Liithos, according to VentureBeat.

They are developing a narrative-driven open-world title with NFTs called Ashfall. The game is in development for consoles, PC, and Web3. It is described as a "true Web3 triple-A title" as it uses a cryptocurrency called HBAR.

Garvin is the writer and director for Ashfall. He previously worked at Sony's Bend Studio on Days Gone and Syphon Filter. Mumbauer is the CEO of Liithos and was formerly the CEO of That's No Moon.

"I’ve learned a lot from past experiences and my time at That’s No Moon, but I wanted to flex my creative muscles and explore a new venture," Mumbauer told VentureBeat. "I’m thrilled to be working with John Garvin, Hedera and the Liithos team to bring a new triple-A transmedia experience to gamers."

Mumbauer in a statement added, "At Liithos, we want to deliver the next evolution of triple-A gaming to the masses in connected ways that have never been experienced before. The gaming industry is amazing in that it has evolved through a series of innovations, never going backwards.

"We look forward to continuing that trend, working with partners like the HBAR Foundation in support of the Hedera network, who understand the potential and need for innovation without any harmful impact to the environment."

Garvin in his own statement said, "Michael and I have worked together creatively for almost two decades and this is our chance to create something really new and exciting. It’s like getting the band back together.

"Our goal is to create a truly next-gen, open world experience that engages with new technologies to allow user-generated content. As always, our focus is on creating beloved characters, captivating stories and evolutionary gameplay and a world worth exploring, not just in games, but other media as well."

Mumbauer was asked how Web3 would play a role in Ashfall and he said, "Transmedia and the power of connected worlds has always been something I’ve been extremely passionate about. There is a bit of a misunderstanding in my opinion on what blockchain gaming could mean for gamers. I see the blockchain as a railway and the main station is videogames.

"The other rail stations all lead to the main one, which is games and the trains deliver precious cargo (NFTs) to gamers via the other stations. It’s a way to have deeper and more engaging experiences than we’ve ever seen before. We want to reward gamers for doing stuff they already love doing, and create a path from those areas they love back to the thing they love the most, gaming."

Alex Russman, vice president and head of the metaverse fund at The HBAR Foundation added, "The team that Michael has assembled at Liithos represents the top minds in AAA game development and the creation of transmedia IP.

"As Liithos lead the charge in bringing top-tier gaming into the Web3 era, creating richer and more rewarding experiences for their users, we are pleased to partner with them and support the development of Liithos’ games and ecosystem, both on the Hedera network and within the broader gaming industry."

HBAR Foundation was founded in 2021 and is working to develop the "Hedera ecosystem and the HBAR economy by providing grants and other resources to developers, startups and organizations that seek to launch decentralized applications in DeFi, NFTs, CBDCs, ESGs, gaming and other sectors. Hedera uses its own blockchain-like technology to verify digital items and transactions on a large scale."

