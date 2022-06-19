The Quarry Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

The Quarry has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending June 12, 2022.

Grand Theft Auto V and NBA 2K22 dropped one spot to second and third places, respectively.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order re-entered the top 10 in fourth place. Red Dead Redemption 2 dropped two spots to fifth place. FIFA 22 remained in sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

The Quarry - NEW Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K22 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Red Dead Redemption 2 FIFA 22 Tekken 7 Far Cry 6 Elden Ring Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen

