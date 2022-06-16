Xbox App on PC June Update Adds More Collections, Performance Indicator, and More - News

Xbox has rolled out the June update for the Xbox App on PC. The update adds more collections to make it easier to find more games to play, the ability to see how well a game will run on your PC before downloading and more.

Game Performance Fit Indicator

I have been in that spot where you download a game, you have your heart set on playing it, only to find that your PC doesn’t actually meet the requirements to play the game super well. You wish you knew that before you downloaded the game and got your hopes up. The good news is, the team has created a new feature that is beginning to roll out that helps you see how well a game will run on your PC, before you download it. Click on the details of a game to get additional info:

Now the app compares the game’s performance on PCs with similar specs to yours, to show a prediction of how well we expect the game to run. If your PC isn’t up to the task of running a graphically demanding game, you’ll be able to view the game’s system requirements to get more details on what you need to run the game. As we continue to learn about the performance of a game on similar PCs, you may not see a performance check for every game (especially recently added games) until we have enough information to share a recommendation. Keep checking back!

Recent Updates: Easier to Discover Your Next Game

We recently made improvements on navigating the app and made it easier to find more games to play. All your navigation is now on the sidebar and game installations are easily trackable with the new queue (which shows up in the bottom left of your app with a notification when your game finishes installing) so you can jump right into your next game.

You can find all the games you care about in “Search” with improved accuracy, and it now includes games from EA Play and Ubisoft Connect in search results. “Home” is where we’ve added more collections for you to explore. Team up with friends near or far with the new “Games to play together” collection. Jump, climb, and battle as the action progresses across your screen with the “Side scrollers” collection. Or test your brain with casual adventures and epic tales games found in the “Point and click” collection. Whatever mood you’re in, you’ll be sure to find a game to play!

Help Shape the Future of PC

Again, the biggest thanks from our team for all your feedback as you play. We love hearing from you, so please keep dropping your comments in the Feedback Hub, to us on Twitter, or the Xbox Insiders Reddit — we are listening, and will be back next time with more updates!

