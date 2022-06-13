Assassin's Creed Celebration Stream Set for Tomorrow, June 14 - News

posted 3 hours ago

Ubisoft has announced an Assassin's Creed Celebration live stream set for tomorrow, June 14 at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm BST. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

The live stream is celebrating the 15th anniversary of the Assassin’s Creed series. It will provide a look at future updates for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, a look back at the history of the franchise, and a tease of what is to come later this year.

Join us tomorrow as we celebrate Assassin's Creed!



📌 Tune-in on the Ubisoft YouTube/Twitch channel.



📅 Tuesday 14 June - 9AM PT | 6PM CET pic.twitter.com/PTx8FBVuwM — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) June 13, 2022

