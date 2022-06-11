Snacko Launches for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC Later This Year - News

Publisher Armor Games Studios and developer Bluecurse Studios announced Snacko will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam later this year.

Here is an overview of the game:

Explore and revitalize a cursed island as Momo, a former big city kitty who strikes out with her childhood best friend in hopes of finding something more fulfilling than a 9:00 to 5:00 office job. With the help of the island’s caretaker, you’ll farm, fish, and build as you please in your efforts to turn the ruined village into a thriving new home filled with new friends and family. Gather supplies to build everything from furniture to houses to farming materials, and turn the fruits (and veggies!) of your labor into delicious dishes for yourself or your friends. Over time, you’ll find your tiny community begin to grow as like-minded folks from all over decide to come and open up businesses of their own.

Explore and Discover

But what about that curse? Find out the cause behind the mysterious miasma and monsters lurking on the island’s farthest reaches. From snowy peaks to a sweltering desert, you’ll need to seek out the island’s shrines to an ancient goddess if you want to truly rebuild the island. But whether you choose to delve into Snacko’s history or just spend your days exploring, one thing’s for sure… there’s a lot more to this island life than Momo and Mikan could have imagined. Luckily, they’re up to the task!

Build and Farm

Did Someone Say Fluffy Cow? – Fill your farm with cuddly animals and delicious crops across each season, and explore the island beyond to find even more resources to cook and craft with, or give as gifts!

– Fill your farm with cuddly animals and delicious crops across each season, and explore the island beyond to find even more resources to cook and craft with, or give as gifts! Revitalize a Ruined Town – Using robust crafting and building mechanics, grow and decorate your budding community anyway you please, and invite a cast of unique characters to live there.

– Using robust crafting and building mechanics, grow and decorate your budding community anyway you please, and invite a cast of unique characters to live there. Play Your Way – Delve into the island’s farthest reaches to lift a curse… or don’t, and spend your days farming, fishing, exploring, and building using the game’s extensive decorating and design options!

– Delve into the island’s farthest reaches to lift a curse… or don’t, and spend your days farming, fishing, exploring, and building using the game’s extensive decorating and design options! Explore a Beautiful World – Go beyond your farm to a mysterious forest, snowy plains, and more, all brought to life with an original soundtrack by composer Dale North.

