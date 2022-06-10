Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary Celebration Set for June 16 - News

Square Enix announced the Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary Celebration livestream will take place on Thursday, June 16 at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET / 11:00 pm BST. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

"We will be streaming Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary Celebration," said Final Fantasy VII Remake project creative director Tetsuya Nomura. "At only around 10 minutes long, it will be short and sweet, but we have packed in lots of information, so I hope everyone can look forward to the unveiling."

Come celebrate with us 25 years of @FinalFantasyVII: https://t.co/aVD6zxcT7a



Co-stream the broadcast and share your reactions with #FFVII25th. pic.twitter.com/6aJNMClt6r — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) June 10, 2022

