Anger Foot Launches in 2023 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 226 Views
Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Free Lives announced Anger Foot will launch in 2023 for PC via Steam. A demo is available now.
View the latest trailer below:
Here is an overview of the game:
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.