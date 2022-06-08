Rumor: Minecraft RTS is in Development - News

posted 4 hours ago

Jeff Gerstmann, the former Giant Bomb co-founder/editor, stated in a recent Twitch stream that Mojang is working on another spin-off Minecraft game.

"There's a new Minecraft game in development," said Gerstmann. "And I don't know if this is something that's going to get announced at Microsoft event." He is likely referring to this weekend's Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.

"But there is a new Minecraft spin-off in the works. Microsoft appears to be testing it out and putting it out under a codename and all that sorta stuff. From the basic description - and I got to see a couple of screenshots of it - it seems like it is a real-time strategy game. An RTS of sorts.

"The difference is you are controlling a Steve-esque unit on the field and ordering your units around in a third-person view. You are taking on Piglins and it will have a story and cutscenes and all this other stuff."

He continued, "the report I saw was that a lot of those seemed kind of unfinished. You know the game is not done, obviously. It hasn't been announced yet.

"It seems like it was far enough along that perhaps it is something that Microsoft will be announcing it sometime over the next week or so here. But who the hell knows. I don't what their plans are for it. I just kind of saw the screens and got kind of a rough breakdown."

